48-year-old hard-nosed veteran heavyweight Ron Guerrero (23-22-3, 14 KOs) is set to step into the ring as a fighter one last time on February 18th in Robstown, Texas in front of his hometown crowd. Over the years, Guerrero has earned the reputation of fighting any heavyweight, anywhere, anytime. “El Tejanito” has shared the ring with the top heavyweights of his era like Ray Austin, Jameel McCline, Attila Levin, Jeremy Williams, Tony Thompson, Kevin Johnson, and Frans Botha all over the world.

His willingness to accept fights on short notice and travel to his opponent’s backyards has won over the respect of the boxing public. Fightnews.com® got a chance to sit down with him and ask a few questions.

Who was the fastest heavyweight you ever faced?

The fastest, I wanna say was Attila Levin.

Who was the strongest heavyweight you ever faced?

The strongest was Josue Blocus.

Who are the top heavyweights in the world right now?

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

What was the highlight of your career?

I want to say it would be Jameel McCline, Frans Botha, Terrance Lewis, and Ryan Brieski. Cannot choose just one.

Will it be hard to lace up the gloves one last time?

And it is going to be hard to lace them up for one last time. There is always a challenge out there, something new, someone different to fight. But never say never, I love the sport

What do you want the fans to remember you by?

I want people to remember me as a fighter who never backed down from any fight, a rough, rough fighter.

Geurrero’s final bout will happen at the Robstown Fairgrounds in Robstown, Texas on Saturday night February 18th. His opponent will be Corey Barlow(3-5-2) of Austin, Texas. The bout is scheduled for six rounds and it will be for the WBF and WBL heavyweight titles. The event will be put on by Reyna Promotions. You can purchase tickets by calling (361) 249-0449, (361) 288-9319, or (361) 434-7750. Nine bouts in all. Christian Schmidt is set to be the announcer.