Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) fights at The O2 in London for the first time since 2016 as he begins life under the tutelage of new head trainer Derrick James. ‘AJ’ will face Jermain Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs). This fight will be the first in Joshua’s new five-year partnership with DAZN to be streamed live, exclusive and worldwide.

Anthony Joshua: “I’m looking forward to stepping back into the ring on April 1 at The O2 in London.” said Joshua. “Mentally and physically I feel ready. I want to put on a show and impress my coach as he has high standards. Franklin has a good style and a great attitude, which he has shown in recent fights.”

Jermain Franklin: “I’m ready to show the world why it’s time for me to take my place at the top of the heavyweight division. Joshua had his time. It’s my time to shock the world! This fight isn’t going to the judge’s card. I will have win number 22 come April 1. That ain’t no April Fool’s joke.”