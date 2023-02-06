By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

“Watching it all back since, (the count) looks worse than what I remember in the ring,” WBO #3 super featherweight Liam Wilson (11-2, 7 KOs) told Fox Sports regarding his world title loss to newly crowned WBO 130-pound champion Emmanuel Navarette (37-1, 31 KOs)

“It should have been over in the fourth,” Wilson stated. “I should be world champion. It should definitely be ruled a No Contest. It’s blatantly obvious what happened. I’m not trying to sit here and fool the public. The whole world saw it. My job is to fight and I did that. I won. So I want this called a No Contest, and then we rematch for the exact same belt – and in Australia if we can do it.

“I can handle losing, but it’s hard to stomach that I lost the way I did. I feel the chance to win was taken away from me by the referee. It should’ve been over in the fourth.”