“Watching it all back since, (the count) looks worse than what I remember in the ring,” WBO #3 super featherweight Liam Wilson (11-2, 7 KOs) told Fox Sports regarding his world title loss to newly crowned WBO 130-pound champion Emmanuel Navarette (37-1, 31 KOs)
“It should have been over in the fourth,” Wilson stated. “I should be world champion. It should definitely be ruled a No Contest. It’s blatantly obvious what happened. I’m not trying to sit here and fool the public. The whole world saw it. My job is to fight and I did that. I won. So I want this called a No Contest, and then we rematch for the exact same belt – and in Australia if we can do it.
“I can handle losing, but it’s hard to stomach that I lost the way I did. I feel the chance to win was taken away from me by the referee. It should’ve been over in the fourth.”
Wilson’s got somewhat of a case, yes Navarete spit out his mouth piece on purpose but he did that because he was hurt and needed more time to recover after being hurt and knocked down. However if anything, an eventual rematch would settle the score.
I don’t know what is the big deal about the count. Navarrete was up wayyyyyyy before the count had reached ten. He got extra time to recover because he spit out his mouthpiece, and that is a whole different thing than having been given a longer count because he didn’t get up on time. I’m not saying it was right of him doing it, anybody that’s a boxing fan knows that against the rules. But he’s not the first guy to do it and won’t be the last. All fighters will do whatever they have to do to get the win.
Jose Luis Castillo vs Diego Corrales, is one of the more notable fights to me where that has happened. The two best fighters of the lightweight division at the time, and Corrales twice spit the mouth piece and gained and advantage from that when he was on the verge of getting knocked out.
Everybody knows what happened after that. And instead of every body complaining like the robbery of the century, most people remember it as one of the best fights ever.
Once again, don’t get the big deal about something that happens quite often in the sport.
I agree. The situation he’s talking about didn’t happen. Navarette was up well before the count so I agree he’s had a right to be sour over the mouthpiece issue but I’m not convinced he had the title all but won at that point.
Let go bro…they’ll disregard your request & it’ll turn your head inside out complaining…train hard as your opportunity for another championship belt will present itself sooner than you think.