DAZN will be the global home of Matchroom Boxing. Starting in July, Matchroom fights will be available on DAZN in the UK and Ireland for the first time. DAZN plans to deliver at least 16 exclusive Matchroom UK events annually to fans all around the world.

The DAZN-Matchroom UK pact is a five-year deal that kicks off on July 31 with three back-to-back weekends of the return of the Matchroom Fight Camp series. Fights are TBA. There will be a new broadcast team. The initial monthly price will be £1.99 in the UK and €1.99 in Ireland. The deal expands upon the existing DAZN and Matchroom partnerships across the U.S., Italy, and Spain. Matchroom also plans to significantly invest in other key markets.

Matchroom had been associated with SkySports for 25 years.