MMA legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva will fight outside of the Octagon for the first time since 2006 against Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. in a professional boxing match in Guadalajara, Mexico, live on PPV Saturday, June 19th in an event titled “Tribute to the Kings.” Price is $39.99.
Silva will fight on the same card that sees the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. take on Hector “Machito” Camacho, Jr. in a special boxing exhibition. Also on the card will be Omar Chavez who will take on Ramon Alvarez in the rubber match of their trilogy.
the next level of ridiculous, who in the hell would pay money for this joke
I wonder if anything is real if that makes any sense. I generally follow any “sport” nowadays.