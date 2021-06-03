MMA legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva will fight outside of the Octagon for the first time since 2006 against Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. in a professional boxing match in Guadalajara, Mexico, live on PPV Saturday, June 19th in an event titled “Tribute to the Kings.” Price is $39.99.

Silva will fight on the same card that sees the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. take on Hector “Machito” Camacho, Jr. in a special boxing exhibition. Also on the card will be Omar Chavez who will take on Ramon Alvarez in the rubber match of their trilogy.