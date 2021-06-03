Two WBA gold world titles will be in play on Friday at the Sibur Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia. In the main event, super middleweight beltholder Fedor Chudinov (23-2-1, 16 KOs) will make the second defense of his title against Ryno Liebenberg (21-7-1, 14 KOs). Also, super flyweight Mikhail Aloyan (5-1, 0 KOs) will face Richardson Blandon (15-3, 9 KOs) in the first defense of his belt. The card is promoted by Vladimir Hrnov.
