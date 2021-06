Liborio Solis, Leosdan Nuñez make weight By Héctor Villarreal Liborio Solis 118 vs Leosdan Nuñez 117.5

(WBA Fedelatin bantamweight title) Salvador Juarez 118 vs Jonathan Aruas 116

Johan Gonzalez 150.5 vs Yuri Mendez 149.25

Edwin Opua 142 vsCristian Vega 142.25

Olga Julio 118 vs Maria Miranda 116.25 Venue: Palacio Dorado, Panama City, Panama

Venue: Palacio Dorado, Panama City, Panama

Promoter: Promociones Murillo

