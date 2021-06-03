June 3, 2021
Boxing News

Mayweather wins 75-second stare down

Ring legend Floyd Mayweather (50-0) and YouTuber Logan Paul (0-1) faced off for 75 intense seconds on Thursday at the former Versace Mansion in Miami Beach. Paul turned away first.

_

Matchroom leaving SkySports for DAZN

Top Boxing News

  • Sad when all this media frenzy and attention is given to this fake ass circus when real fighters put in their blood, sweat and tears for the real fights. That being said i’m not mad at Mayweather for making his money he has been brilliant at that. It just really reflects how far boxing has fallen from the mainstream. Now there is many reasons for that all the bogus belts and promoters and/or network deals just keep the best fights from happening. We has fans were real close to finally getting an undisputed heavyweight champion and some punk ass arbitrator screws that up. Everything seems to be working against boxing ever regaining its past glory.

