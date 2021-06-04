Weights from Santo Domingo DR By Héctor Villarreal Anthony Martinez 197 vs Christian Galvez 200

(WBO Latino cruiserweight title) Luis Saul Rosario 126 vs Luis Carrillo 129.6

Francis Villar Frometa 137 vs Stiven Monterrosa 137

Ranfis Javier Encarnacion 125.8 vs Mauricio Martinez 125.4

Romer Alexis Angulo 174.6 vs Carlos Galvan 173.8

Stefanie Cohen 123.6 vs Haydee Zapa 127

Anthony Concepcion 165 vs Jose A. Hernandez 160

Loannis Birmplis 144 vs Carlos Isaias Delgado Hotel Catalonia Malecon, SD, DR

