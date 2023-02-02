WBO #14 heavyweight Justis Huni (7-0, 4 KOs) has signed a multi-year promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. The 23-year-old Australian becomes Matchroom’s latest recruit from Down Under. In his most high profile win to date, Huni became the first man to defeat Paul Gallen when he battered the former rugby league star before stopping him in the final round of a PPV clash that attracted worldwide attention in June 2021.

“I’m extremely proud to announce I’ve signed with the world’s premier promoter,” said Huni. “Many thanks to Mick and Fran at Tasman Fighters. Let’s get it!”

Eddie Hearn added: “I’m delighted to welcome Justis Huni to the Matchroom Boxing team. Justis has already become one of the biggest names in Australian boxing and is ranked in the top 15 but now we look forward to boxing him around the world and leading him to a shot at the world heavyweight title. The signing also continues to strengthen our Australian roster with more additions expected in the coming months, we look forward to our return to this important market in the first half of 2023.”