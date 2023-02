Andres Cortes Exclusive Interview Rising undefeated super featherweight contender Andres Cortes (17-0, 11 KOs) faces the tough Puerto Rican Luis Melendez (17-2, 13 KOs) this Friday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ and shown live on ESPN+. Cortes talked about a future showdown with Emanuel Navarrete and Shakur Stevenson and gave his predictions on Haney-Loma, Benavidez-Plant, KingRy-Tank and the potential super fight of Spence-Crawford and much more in this Fightnews.comĀ® exclusive interview. _ Matchroom inks Justis Huni Like this: Like Loading...

