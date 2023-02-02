Middleweight Chris Eubank Jr has two more weeks to exercise his rematch clause to get a return fight with Liam Smith. Smith’s promoter Ben Shalom/BOXXER told Sky Sports “[Liam Smith] wants Golovkin. It’s in Eubank’s hands and we can’t really look past that until the time has elapsed and we expect him to want to rematch. I can’t see a better option for Eubank Jr right now.”

The rematch could take place in late May in Liverpool, Smith’s hometown.