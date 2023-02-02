Middleweight Chris Eubank Jr has two more weeks to exercise his rematch clause to get a return fight with Liam Smith. Smith’s promoter Ben Shalom/BOXXER told Sky Sports “[Liam Smith] wants Golovkin. It’s in Eubank’s hands and we can’t really look past that until the time has elapsed and we expect him to want to rematch. I can’t see a better option for Eubank Jr right now.”
The rematch could take place in late May in Liverpool, Smith’s hometown.
Here we go again! Hmm, history repeating itself.
Although the first fight did not get so long, I still think that a possible second figt will get a similar outcome. At best, later than the third round for all paying boxing fans.
Still like Chris Eubank Jr. He is rather predictable, open and a bit slow which is not the best against a fighter like Liam Smith.
Liam Smith stood well up against Canelo, moves his upper body all the time, is difficult to target, has quite fast hands and is technical.
I definitely think he has a good chance against today’s GGG.
Obviously of Jr wins we get a trilogy, but if Smith wins it’s over. I see a controversial decision win for Jr of course or another stoppage for Smith.
Either he takes this fight or he attempts to go off and rebuild in some other way. Beating Smith won’t get him all the way back to where he was, but it’s quicker than literally having to beat… 4-5 other guys and he’s 33 years old.
Problem is, Eubank’s legs are shot. He looked like he was walking on stilts in that fight; could have been the result of the weight drop to 160lbs. Look at the video of Chris Byrd hitting the bag a year or so ago saying he was making a comeback, or Jordan when he was playing for the Wizards. Its tough to play or compete in any sport without legs, unless they are not required.
Huge mistake .. he needs to go to 168 and rebuild .. I know he’s getting older and probably does not like that route but the only other option that makes sense is retiring. Unless he and his team know that he cut corners making weight but he should leave Smith alone.
Why? He should wait.
Maybe forever