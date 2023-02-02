Heavyweight Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) will defend his WBO interim world title against 6’6 Zhilei Zhang (24-1-1, 19 KOs) at London’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday, April 15, live on BT Sport. It will be the first defense of the belt for the ‘Juggernaut’, who put himself first in line for a shot at the full WBO title with a KO victory over Joseph Parker in September of last year in Manchester.

Joe Joyce: “It is a great fight. He had a tough fight against Hrgovic but I thought he won the fight. Zhang is a big, strong southpaw who is massive, and he has been to the Olympics and all that. So, he has the experience and I think it will be a great fight. He bangs so I will have to watch out for it…it will be a good preparation for Usyk or Fury, plus I haven’t fought a southpaw since I won the Commonwealth title against Lenroy Thomas.”

Zhilei Zhang: “I am always up for the challenge and when the opportunity rings the bell. Joe Joyce and I share a lot in common – we both are Olympic silver medalists, both are big punchers, and are nearly the same size. This is going to be an explosive, epic and tremendous fight.