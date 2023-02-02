Heavyweight Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) will defend his WBO interim world title against 6’6 Zhilei Zhang (24-1-1, 19 KOs) at London’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday, April 15, live on BT Sport. It will be the first defense of the belt for the ‘Juggernaut’, who put himself first in line for a shot at the full WBO title with a KO victory over Joseph Parker in September of last year in Manchester.
Joe Joyce: “It is a great fight. He had a tough fight against Hrgovic but I thought he won the fight. Zhang is a big, strong southpaw who is massive, and he has been to the Olympics and all that. So, he has the experience and I think it will be a great fight. He bangs so I will have to watch out for it…it will be a good preparation for Usyk or Fury, plus I haven’t fought a southpaw since I won the Commonwealth title against Lenroy Thomas.”
Zhilei Zhang: “I am always up for the challenge and when the opportunity rings the bell. Joe Joyce and I share a lot in common – we both are Olympic silver medalists, both are big punchers, and are nearly the same size. This is going to be an explosive, epic and tremendous fight.
Zhang Zhilei is a big strong hw but he is even slower then Joyce and certainly less powerfull. Joyce does not need to get a quick KO so he picks him apart. Probably depends how long Zhang’s corner want to keep the mismatch going.
Zhang’s social media team downvoting your comment, but yeah, you’re probably exactly right.
Hopefully this is gonna be a more entertaining fight than we think. Two guys who can punch slow and hard.
Not so fast for those who are picking Joyce, Zhang has one of the sneakiest lefts in the HW division and he hits pretty damn hard. Plus the fact that Joyce wont be hard to find in the ring. I know its an unpopular opinion but I am rolling with Zhang on this one.
With as easy as Joyce is to hit, he’s also demonstrated a granite chin thus far. If he stood up to Dubois’ best, I’m rolling with him to take Zhang’s – but we’ll see.
Zhang fades badly in fights, Joyce keeps gaining steam and cannot be hurt by Zhang. Zhang retires on his stool after eight one-sided rounds with a face that looks frightening.
Joyce/Wilder or Joyce/Joshua would be a good test for him to see if he’s ready for Usyk and Fury, after he stops Zhang late. His ring name should be “Slow” Joe Joyce! He’s slow, but effective.
Slow vs slower but I think it’ll be entertaining for a little while.. should be TKO 6-7 rounds for Joyce. Usyk and Fury’s names should not be brought up.. Usyk will batter him for 12 lopsided rounds. Fury will be like a cat playing with a ball of yarn until he’s ready to end it. How about he fights the winner between Wilder and Ruiz?