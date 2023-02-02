Face-offs for Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz and Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled took place today at the final press conference ahead of their respective undisputed world title bouts on Saturday at Hulu Theater inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, live worldwide on DAZN.

Amanda Serrano: “As a female fighter, I’ve been in this game a long time, I’m probably the longest-reigning world champion in the sport right now. I was always going where the opportunities were and now that I was done chasing the divisions, I said this is my time. I want to go back to where I feel the best, and that’s featherweight. We did that, and to have most of them but one, and come Saturday night, have all of them, it’s going to be truly amazing. One of the greatest journeys of my life and my career.”

Erika Cruz: “It’s an opportunity I’ve been looking for. On Saturday, I’m going to give absolutely everything. As a good Mexican, give absolutely everything to win. And once again, thanks to God.”

Alycia Baumgardner: “I’m ready to fight. I’m ready to really put my hands on somebody. The fight with Mikaela was great but this time I’ve got someone who wants to fight, and I like to fight. I like to throw some bombs in there, so we want to get her out of there, we want to make a statement, and look good doing it. And that’s what I’m best at.”

Elhem Mekhaled: “I’m expecting a wall because Alycia is a puncher, I’m a puncher too. I know how I feel today, and this is going to be a great and a big fight…I’m here to prove that I’m the best.”

Venue: Hulu Theater inside Madison Square Garden, NYC

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN