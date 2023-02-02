Navarrete, Wilson make weight Emanuel Navarrete 129.2 vs. Liam Wilson 126.3

(WBO super featherweight title) Arnold Barboza Jr 139.2 vs. Jose Pedraza 138.7

Richard Torrez Jr 222.2 vs. James Bryant 253.4

Andres Cortes 131.2 vs. Luis Melendez 130.6

Nico Ali Walsh 159.8 vs. Eduardo Ayala 160.9

Lindolfo Delgado 142.1 vs. Clarence Booth 142.4

Emiliano Vargas 133.4 vs. Francisco Duque 136.6 Venue: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona

Promoter: Top Rank

Venue: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN, ESPN+

