February 1, 2023
Boxing News

Navarrete-Wilson Final Press Conference

Emanuel Navarrete Vs Liam Wilson Pose
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Two-division world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (36-1, 30 KOs) and Liam Wilson (11-1, 7 KOs) faced off Wednesday at the final press conference for Friday’s clash for the vacant WBO 130-pound belt at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Emanuel Navarrete: “For me and my team, being a three-division world champion will be the culmination of yet another goal in my career. We know that it won’t be easy. But, by doing that, I’ll feel that I have done something good in my career, and I’ll be satisfied with what I have achieved in my 10 years as a professional boxer.”

Liam Wilson: “This means everything. This is what me, my team, my promoter, my manager and my trainers have worked for. We’ve taken the risks and challenges, and I know that on fight night I have a tough fight ahead of me. Navarrete is a great champion, but I do plan on giving him the fight of his life. I’m going to win.”

Matchroom inks Justis Huni
Serrano ready to be undisputed

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >