Two-division world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (36-1, 30 KOs) and Liam Wilson (11-1, 7 KOs) faced off Wednesday at the final press conference for Friday’s clash for the vacant WBO 130-pound belt at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Emanuel Navarrete: “For me and my team, being a three-division world champion will be the culmination of yet another goal in my career. We know that it won’t be easy. But, by doing that, I’ll feel that I have done something good in my career, and I’ll be satisfied with what I have achieved in my 10 years as a professional boxer.”

Liam Wilson: “This means everything. This is what me, my team, my promoter, my manager and my trainers have worked for. We’ve taken the risks and challenges, and I know that on fight night I have a tough fight ahead of me. Navarrete is a great champion, but I do plan on giving him the fight of his life. I’m going to win.”