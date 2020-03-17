Following advice from the Government and the BBBoC relating to COVID-19, Matchroom Boxing has postponed all events scheduled to be taking place in March and April, including David Avanesyan vs. Josh Kelly at The O2 in London on March 28, Lewis Ritson vs. Miguel Vazquez at the Utilita Arena Newcastle on April 4 and Terri Harper vs. Natasha Jonas at the Doncaster Dome on April 24.

Fights scheduled to take place on the Avanesyan vs. Kelly show will be merged into future cards, with ticket refunds for March 28 available at the original point of purchase. Ritson’s clash with Vazquez has been rescheduled to Saturday June 27th, while Harper’s all-British world title showdown with Jonas has also been rescheduled to June, with a date to be confirmed shortly.