SES Boxing announced today that the March 28 WBA interim light heavyweight title fight between champion Dominic Boesel and Zac Dunn is cancelled. After considering the daily dynamically changing circumstances of the global coronavirus pandemic, SES determined that staging the event on the scheduled date isn’t possible and a postponement is inevitable. Tickets to the SES event remain valid for the new date, which will be communicated as soon as possible.

“We deliberately and carefully considered this decision to postpone the SES boxing gala,” said promoter Ulf Steinforth. “We got expert advice very early on and would have held this event even after all the restrictions. Above all, our responsibility as part of society is the health and well-being of everyone involved. This was always paramount! Now the postponement is inevitable. I am sorry for our boxers, our SES boxing team, the people who looked after the organization so self-sacrificingly and helpfully and above all for our partners and service providers.

“In this tough situation for all, I must also note that long-standing and reliable partners have informed us that the many cancellations and postponements in the industry have now put them in an economic situation that’s not their fault and in some cases may even lead to the destruction of their existence.

“We’re thinking especially of these partners and well-deserved service providers and hope that we’ll all be able to get through this difficult time in good health worldwide and that we’ll soon find our way back to ‘normal life’ in good health in our beloved sport of boxing.”