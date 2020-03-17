By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
One day after tickets went on sale and promoters had insisted that the Jeff Horn-Tim Tszyu clash would go ahead as scheduled on April 22 at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, the event was abruptly cancelled. No new date was announced.
That’s a pity as it is not often one gets to see a boxing legend like Horn in action. Yeah right. If there is anyone alive – probably Horn management and relatives – who still think Horn beat Pacquiao then I suggest you watch the fight again.