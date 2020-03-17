March 17, 2020
Horn-Tszyu is cancelled

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

One day after tickets went on sale and promoters had insisted that the Jeff Horn-Tim Tszyu clash would go ahead as scheduled on April 22 at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, the event was abruptly cancelled. No new date was announced.

Boesel-Dunn WBA title fight cancelled
UK cancels all boxing cards

  • That’s a pity as it is not often one gets to see a boxing legend like Horn in action. Yeah right. If there is anyone alive – probably Horn management and relatives – who still think Horn beat Pacquiao then I suggest you watch the fight again.

