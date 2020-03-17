March 17, 2020
UK cancels all boxing cards

Up until today, UK government and health authorities had decided that all public events presently planned (including boxing events) were free to go ahead. That policy has now ended.

The British Boxing Board of Control today made the following announcement:

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

With regard to the above and the statement made by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson, all public tournaments under the jurisdiction of the British Boxing Board of Control are unfortunately cancelled. Further consideration of the matter will take place at the beginning of April.

The cards definitely cancelled include:
March 20, Golden Contract LH semifinals, ESPN+
March 28, David Avanesyan vs. Josh Kelly, DAZN

Other cards in likely jeopardy are:
April 4, Lewis Ritson vs. Miguel Vazquez, DAZN
April 11, Joe Joyce vs. Daniel Dubois, ESPN+

Horn-Tszyu is cancelled
Golden Contract light heavy semis cancelled

