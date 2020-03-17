Saturday’s Box Azteca telecast from Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, will feature two-time world title challenger Jose “Chon” Zepeda in a super lightweight bout. So far, boxing in Mexico has continued.

—–

With boxing shut down in most countries during March and April, the question becomes what about fights in May? The May 2 fights include:

Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin

(WBC interim heavyweight title)

Manchester Arena, Manchester, England

Josh Taylor vs. Apinun Khongsong

(WBA/IBF super lightweight titles)

SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

Still unannounced…

Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders

(WBA/WBO super middleweight titles)

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

—–

Boxing promoters have been keenly observing UFC, which has pulled out all the stops to keep their events going despite the current conditions. However, UFC has now cancelled its next three events. “We can’t do it … we have no choice now but to postpone these fights,” UFC chief Dana White told ESPN on Monday. He added that UFC’s April 18 PPV event will go on even if he has to move it out of the country.