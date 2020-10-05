October 5, 2020
Matchroom announces women’s tripleheader

Matchroom will promote its first ever women’s world title tripleheader on November 14 on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Katie Taylor (16-0, 6 KOs) puts her undisputed lightweight title on the line against WBA mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez (13-0, 5 KOs).]

Terri Harper (10-0-1, 5 KOs) defends her WBC super featherweight title against Katharina Thanderz (13-0, 2 KOs), the WBC interim champion.

Rachel Ball (6-1, 0 KOs) takes on Ebanie Bridges (4-0, 2 KOs) for the vacant WBA bantamweight crown.

“This a historic moment,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “A huge night of boxing that will be headlined by not one but three women’s world title fights…this is a major statement from us and our broadcast partners, don’t miss an incredible night on November 14.”

