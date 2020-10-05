Matchroom will promote its first ever women’s world title tripleheader on November 14 on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Katie Taylor (16-0, 6 KOs) puts her undisputed lightweight title on the line against WBA mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez (13-0, 5 KOs).]

Terri Harper (10-0-1, 5 KOs) defends her WBC super featherweight title against Katharina Thanderz (13-0, 2 KOs), the WBC interim champion.

Rachel Ball (6-1, 0 KOs) takes on Ebanie Bridges (4-0, 2 KOs) for the vacant WBA bantamweight crown.

“This a historic moment,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “A huge night of boxing that will be headlined by not one but three women’s world title fights…this is a major statement from us and our broadcast partners, don’t miss an incredible night on November 14.”