WBA #2, IBF #3, WBC #12, WBO #14 light heavyweight Joshua Buatsi (13-0, 11 KOs) successfully defended his WBA International title with a seventh round TKO against previously undefeated Marko Calic (11-1, 6 KOs) on Sunday night at the Marshall Arena at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England. 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Buatsi, a 40:1 favorite, had more trouble than expected against Calic, who connected repeatedly with right hands. With his left eye almost closed, Buatsi started to connect with big shots in rounds six and seven. He was credited with a knockdown in round seven (more of a pushdown). Moments later, Calic’s corner waved the towel. Time 2:09. Calic may have suffered a broken jaw.

In a clash for the vacant WBC female super lightweight crown, Chantelle Cameron (13-0, 7 KOs) outboxed Adriana Dos Santos Araujo (6-1, 1 KO) over ten rounds. One-sided fight. 100-90 3x. Araujo weighed in 5+ pounds heavy, but Cameron chose to give up the weight. It was a good decision.

“The Savage” Alen Babic (5-0, 5 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Niall Kennedy (13-2-1, 8 KOs). Kennedy down in rounds two and three before the bout was waved off by the referee.

English middleweight titleholder Linus Udofia (16-0, 8 KOs) scored a ninth round TKO over John Harding Jr (8-2-1, 2 KOs).