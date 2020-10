It’s getting closer. WBC franchise, WBA super and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) and IBF lightweight Teofimo López (15-0, 12 KOs) have conducted their required WBC 14-day pre weigh-in in advance of their October 17 unification showdown at the MGM Grand Bubble in Las Vegas.

Lomachenko weighed 141.4 while Lopez scaled in at 142.4. They both have to trim down to 135 pounds by the official November 16 weigh-in.