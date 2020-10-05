The big fight this week will take place on Friday when Emanuel Navarrete (32-1, 28 KOs) faces Ruben Villa (18-0, 5 KOs) for the vacant WBO featherweight title formerly held by Shakur Stevenson. ESPN will televise.

No official announcement yet, but it looks like Showtime’s card scheduled for Saturday featuring the IBF interim welterweight fight between Sergey Lipinets and Kudratillo Abdukakhorov is being postponed until October 24 due to visa issues with Abdukakhorov.

After losing Lipinets-Abdukakhorov, it looks like the David Lemieux vs. Francy Ntetu stream is the main dish for Saturday night fight fans. It’s a pay-per-view. Price is $59.99 Canadian ($46.23 USD).

It’s possible that ESPN+ could pick up some Euro action this Saturday. WBA interim light heavyweight champion Dominic Boesel faces Robin Krasniqi in Germany, and British middleweight champion Liam Williams meets Andrew Robinson in England. ESPN+ has aired previous shows from the respective promoters, so hopefully something happens.

Promoter Lou DiBella announced on Twitter that Ivan Baranchyk left the hospital with co-promoter Tony Holden. “Thankfully he’s well enough to talk about and appreciate the fight of 2020 with family. God is good,” wrote DiBella.

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum’s comment on Zepeda-Baranchyk was “One of the best fights I’ve seen since Foreman-Lyle. Plain and simple.”

The WBC called it “the most dramatic fight seen in sixty-two years,” hearkening back to Archie Moore vs. Yvon Durelle in 1958.

Zepeda-Baranchyk will probably be “Fight of the Year,” “Round of the Year,” and “KO of the Year,” although Alexander Povetkin may have something to say about “KO of the Year.”

Looks like Fury-Wilder 3 might not happen until 2021. Wilder recently parted ways with co-trainer Mark Breland.

Sad to hear of the passing of longtime Boxeo Telemundo ring announcer Ernesto Zuazo, who left us last Friday at the age of 67. He was a class act and a good human being. RIP Ernesto.