By Bill Luppert, Scott Ploof, Boxing Bob Newman at ringside

In a Mexico vs. Puerto Rico showdown, WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (18-1 14 KOs) and McWilliams Arroyo (21-4 16 KOs) ended in a no contest on Friday night on the Andrade-Quigley undercard at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. Both Martinez and Arroyo were on the canvas in round one. Arroyo was cut over the right eye and dropped again in round two. After round two, Arroyo said he couldn’t see and the match was halted.