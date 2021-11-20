By Bill Luppert, Scott Ploof, Boxing Bob Newman at ringside
In a Mexico vs. Puerto Rico showdown, WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (18-1 14 KOs) and McWilliams Arroyo (21-4 16 KOs) ended in a no contest on Friday night on the Andrade-Quigley undercard at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. Both Martinez and Arroyo were on the canvas in round one. Arroyo was cut over the right eye and dropped again in round two. After round two, Arroyo said he couldn’t see and the match was halted.
Outstanding 1st round. Martinez was throwing wide, looping left hooks with power. Not to sound disrespectful to Arroyo, but I think that he could have continued if he really wanted to. He went back to his corner after Round 2 and immediately said that he could not see out of his eye. He was hurt bad after the 1st Round. I thought I lip-read him asking his corner “what happened” at the end of Round 1.
He was going to lose regardless brother Martinez can take a Punch and hits hard as well