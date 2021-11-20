By Scott Ploof at ringside

Unified WBA and IBF super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (10-0, 7 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision against rugged late sub José Velásquez (29-7-2 19 KOs) on Friday night on the Andrade-Quigley undercard at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. Velásquez had Akhmadaliev holding on after a body shot in round seven, but otherwise it was all Akhmadaliev. He repeatedly landed jabs and body combinations. Velasquez worked to press the action but was not able to get past Akhmadaliev’s defense and counter punching. Scores were 119-109 3x.