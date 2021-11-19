By Boxing Bob Newman at ringside

Undefeated Australian IBF #11, WBO #12 heavyweight Demsey McKean (20-0, 13 KOs) won his American debut with a sixth round TKO against Don Haynesworth (16-8-1, 13 KOs). A barrage of punches stopped Haynesworth with a barrage of punches at :27.

Irish Cruiserweight Tommy O’Toole scored his second knockout in as many professional fights, with an impressive First Round KO of Mark Malone. O’Toole stalked Malone with his jab looking to land his left hand, and did just that. A hard straight left buckled Malone’s knees, and subsequently stumbled back into the corner. O’Toole, smelling blood, went for the finish and landed a big looping left hand square on Malone’s jaw knocking him out cold at 1:31 of the round. With the win, O’Toole of Galway, Ireland improves to 2-0 (2KO’s), while Malone of Longview, TX drops to 1-1

Super Lightweight Nelson Perez remained undefeated in his young career, knocking down Raymundo Rios twice, en route to a 4 round unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 40-34. Rios was game from the opening bell, trading with the faster Perez, and ultimately fell victim trying to hook with a hooker. Perez floored Rios in both Rounds 1 and 2 with a crisp left hook, beating Rios to the punch both times. It was a punch that Perez was seemingly having his way with over the course of the bout, but Rios showed great heart and was able to make it the full 4 rounds. With the win, Perez of Marlboro, MA improves to 5-2 (2KO’s) while Rios of Gomez Palacio, Mexico drops to 3-7-2 (3KO’s).

Jersey City’s Khalil Coe and Augusta, GA’s Aaron Casper opened up the show at SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Both light heavies gave as good as they got but in the end there was little to separate the two men as the judges saw it 39-37 for Coe, 38-38 x 2 for a majority draw. Coe moves sideways 1-0-1, 1 KO while Casper goes to 6-4-2, 5 KOs.