By David Finger

Boxing is a tough sport. But more than that, it is a tough business. Talent often can only get you so far in the sport, and the history of boxing is littered with talented prospects who had all of the tools to become a world champion only to fall short. For some of them it was some fatal flaw in their game. Maybe they had a bad chin. Maybe they couldn’t keep it going for twelve rounds. Maybe they had poor dedication in the gym or a lack of heart in the ring. Whatever the case was, they didn’t make it.

For others, however, it was a fatal misunderstanding of the business of boxing. Some fighters had too much confidence in their talent, talking ill-advised fights on short notice. Others just couldn’t navigate the minefield that is the business of boxing. It’s a scenario that has only become more common in recent years: the talented prospect whose career is stuck in neutral. Who seems unable to maintain the momentum needed to progress as a fighter. They pop up once a year or so, before disappearing again into the abyss of inactivity.

Boxing fans know this and recognize it is an ugly reality about the sport we love.

Which is why boxing fans in the Southwest are so excited about the 25-year old undefeated lightweight Abel Mendoza (30-0, 23 KOS). In a career that is just over five years old he already amassed an impressive 30-0 record, and he seems determined to keep fighting. When the Covid-19 pandemic derailed the momentum of pretty much every boxer who wasn’t inside “The Bubble”, Mendoza found a way to keep fighting. Since the first case of Covid-19 was identified in the United States back in January of 2020, Mendoza has gone 9-0.

Although critics point to the level of his competition, which isn’t particularly impressive, there can be no denying that he is showing signs of being the total package. He is always fighting, much like many legendary old school Mexican fighters like Luis “Yori Boy” Campos, Julio Cesar Chavez, and (dare we say) Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. He also has the rock-star good looks and personality of a young Oscar De La Hoya. Polite and respectful, while letting his skills do the talking for him. He also has that important new skill that any young fighter needs: knowing how to market himself as a fighter without seemingly trying to. With almost 15,000 Instagram followers he remains one of the most popular fighters on social media from the Southwest.

But, due to the limited quality of the competition he has faced so far, there is still one question remaining. Sure he has all of the secondary traits of superstar in boxing…but does he have the most important thing needed to emerge as a champion?

Can he actually fight?

Well, for boxing fans in the Southwest and across the world, they might just get the answer to that question on Saturday night in Mescalero, New Mexico. Mendoza finds himself as the co-main event on the Marco Antonio Barrera versus Daniel Ponce de Leon PPV fight. Although the main event is just an exhibition, there is little question that, for better or for worse, these exhibition fights featuring former champions are getting a lot of fans to tune in. The FITE and Golden Boy PPV card will be the first time many boxing fans will get the chance to see Mendoza in action, and he has a legitimate opponent in Victor Zaleta (20-5-1, 10 KOs). Zaleta is coming into the fight on the heels of a three fight losing streak and hasn’t won a fight since January of 2012, but the former WBC FECOMBOX champion is a legitimate former contender who fought for the WBO world title back in 2011. He also fought world champions Leo Santa Cruz and Carlos Cuardas in his career, and is expected to be the first major test for the undefeated El Paso native.

It’s an interesting opportunity for a young fighter on his way up, and for many boxing fans in the Southwest there is the recognition that maybe, just maybe, history is repeating itself. Way back in December of 1994 a former world champion named Riddick Bowe took on a then undefeated up-and-comer named Larry Donald. The fight proved to be anti-climactic, with Bowe winning an uneventful decision. But what the night of December 3, 1994 might end up being remembered by fans who were ringside was the undefeated twenty-year old Mexican prospect on the undercard. He had an impressive record of 33-0, won some regional belts, and he even won a WBC super-flyweight title eliminator. But it was his destruction of former WBA world champion Eddie Cook that night on the undercard of the Bowe-Donald fight that fight fans sitting ringside most remember about that night. That fighters?

Marco Antonio Barrera.

Yeah, maybe, just maybe, history will repeat itself on the night of November 20, 2021. Barring an Evander Holyfield like performance, we probably won’t be talking much about the Marco Barrera-Daniel Ponce de Leon fight down the line. But November 20th may be the day that boxing fans are introduced to a superstar in the making in Abel Mendoza.

Mendoza took some time to speak with Fightnews about his fight this Saturday.

Fightnews: Thanks for taking some time to speak to us Abel. Right off the bat, how are you feeling?

Abel Mendoza: I feel great, I feel ready. I’m going in there for a war. I think there has been a lot of negativity forwards me, but it fuels me. There have been a lot of fighters who were down on me. There are a lot of fighters who call me out, and every time they call me out they have a fan base that talks down to me. Seeing that motivates me. At the end I want them to succeed as well, but most of the time, with that mindset, they won’t make it.

Fightnews: You have moved to the front of the pack of prospects in the Southwest. Much of that is due to your activity, with thirty professional fights. Does it frustrate you when another fighters who is up and coming calls you out? Many times it is a fighter who might have six, seven, eight fights, and who wasn’t as active as you. Do you feel that they are trying to cut in line by calling you out?

Abel Mendoza: I know that they are looking for an opportunity. I’m going to do it the right way and work my way towards there. If I were in their shoes, maybe I would do the same. At the end of the day, I don’t blame them.

Fightnews: Momentum is one of the most important things for a young prospect, and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, pretty much every fighter has seen their momentum derails this last year. There is one striking exception in the Southwest however…you. You’ve have nine fights since the coronavirus hit the United States. On behalf of pretty much every boxer and every manager in the country: how did you do it? How did you stay so active?

Abel Mendoza: What people don’t understand is that while (other) people do boxing for money…for fame…I do it for my mental health. I do it to stay alive. Without boxing, I can’t imagine my life. For my lifestyle (during the lockdowns) my life didn’t change. I don’t party. I have some close friends but I am very much an introvert. I tend to stay to myself and focus on training.

Fightnews: You do have critics, and we will get to them in a moment, but you also have supporters and people in this sport who are very excited about your career. Some of them have even started to compare you to some of the “old school” Mexican fighters who kicked off their career by fighting often and frequently as they refined their skills. You undoubtable heard these comparisons. How does it feel to hear some of these early comparisons to legendary fighters like Campos, Chavez, and Barrera?

Abel Mendoza: It feels good. That was always my motivation, getting the experience. I fought guys with “not good” records but they came to fight. People don’t understand that.

Fightnews: Now let’s address your critics. Some point out that despite your activity, your opposition has been pretty weak and you didn’t exactly blow out the guys you were supposed to blow out. What do you say to those critics?

Abel Mendoza: People don’t understand, before…I use to work 12-hour shifts. Sometimes 15-hours. My plan was saving up enough money, to save up and live off boxing. (Back then) there was no time in which I could train. I believed in myself and I had a plan for myself. But I knew what I was going to do and look where I am now.

Fightnews: This is undoubtedly the highest profile fight card you have fought on. Do you feel any pressure realizing many boxing fans will who never heard of you before will be seeing you for the first time Saturday night?

Abel Mendoza: it’s…I’m happy to be getting the exposure. I’m the co-main event and they are two big names. I believe next year I’ll get my first world title fight, and I’m going to be ready.

Fightnews: Of course you need to get past a pretty solid opponent in former world contender Victor Zaleta. What do you know about him and what can we expect as you step into the ring with this veteran?

Abel Mendoza: I know his lifestyle and I know about him. Yes, he hasn’t fought recently but he is always in the gym. He is always active. He isn’t like one of these fighters who leaves boxing and drinks or parties or loses (his edge). He is always in shape. But my prediction is that I will be stopping him in the later rounds.

Fightnews: No fighters likes to talk about the fight after their next fight, but assuming you win what would be next for you?

Abel Mendoza: My plan is we want to get another WBC or WBO regional belt. I think Abner Mares wants to come back, that’s an option. There are still a lot of options.

Fightnews: It sounds like you will be moving on to a new stage in your career, where you will be fighting considerably tougher opponents but where you will not be as active as you are now. Is that a safe assumption?

Abel Mendoza: Most definitely. We want only big fights from now on. (But) we may still take another fight before the end of the year. My whole thing is how much recovery I need (after this fight).