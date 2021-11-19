Terence Crawford 146.4 vs. Shawn Porter 146.6
(WBO welterweight title)
Esquiva Falcao 158.8 vs. Patrice Volny 159.4
Zhanibek Alimkhanuly 159.8 vs. Hassan N’Dam 158.6
Raymond Muratalla 135.5 vs. Elias Araujo 137
Isaac Dogboe 125.5 vs. Christopher Diaz 125
Adam Lopez 126.4 vs. Adan Ochoa 126.5
Karlos Balderas 131.8 vs. Julio Cortez 131.4
Tiger Johnson 144.8 vs. Antonius Grable 146.8
Venue: Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN+ PPV, undercard ESPN2, ESPN+
This should answer some questions I have about Bud .. it’s a good one
This division is still wide open. Thurman was the man and got surgery. Then somehow Spence leapfroged him in rankings which is BS unless you agree Usyk is the best at HW because it’s almost exactly the same scenario. Paq beat Thurman then lost to Ugas. Crawford destroyed Horn who despite getting a bad Decision against Paq(before Thurman fight), did fight somewhat competitive. Spence came in this time fighting a couple over the hill guys and despite the BS, fought a broken Brook. His best win against little fat Mikey who is terrible at 147 and past his prime, Porter was good win too but he’s been beaten. Based on this Ugas should be considered number 1. Spence 2. Crawford 3. A better performance against Porter than Spence should consider them at least tied.
That aside I expect Crawford inside 7. Based on his ability to back up and throw punches. And switching hands. I feel this is a bad matchup for Porter.