Crawford, Porter make weight Terence Crawford 146.4 vs. Shawn Porter 146.6

(WBO welterweight title) Esquiva Falcao 158.8 vs. Patrice Volny 159.4

Zhanibek Alimkhanuly 159.8 vs. Hassan N’Dam 158.6

Raymond Muratalla 135.5 vs. Elias Araujo 137

Isaac Dogboe 125.5 vs. Christopher Diaz 125

Adam Lopez 126.4 vs. Adan Ochoa 126.5

Karlos Balderas 131.8 vs. Julio Cortez 131.4

Tiger Johnson 144.8 vs. Antonius Grable 146.8 Venue: Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN+ PPV, undercard ESPN2, ESPN+

