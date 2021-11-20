By Scott Ploof at ringside

WBO middleweight champion Demetrius “BooBoo” Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) delivered on his promise to destroy Jason “El Animal” Quigley (19-2, 14 KOs) on Friday night at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.

From the onset, it was clear that Andrade had much more power than Quigley. Andrade dropped Quigley in round one, however Quigley was able to survive. Andrade dropped Quigley twice more in round two with a barrage of bunches putting Quigley away at 2:24.