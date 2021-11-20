By Scott Ploof at ringside
WBO middleweight champion Demetrius “BooBoo” Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) delivered on his promise to destroy Jason “El Animal” Quigley (19-2, 14 KOs) on Friday night at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.
From the onset, it was clear that Andrade had much more power than Quigley. Andrade dropped Quigley in round one, however Quigley was able to survive. Andrade dropped Quigley twice more in round two with a barrage of bunches putting Quigley away at 2:24.
Wow, Boo Boo didnt fk around and got the cat out of there in 2! Like i predicted.
About time BooBoo changed it up. Well done.
Good performance by Andrade. He deserves a chance to try and prove himself against a top-tier fighter. At least it seems like he really wants to fight someone good.
Andrade did what he said he would do – credit to him. Not sure why Mercante, Jr, stopped the fight when he did, although Quigley did not complain one bit.
Good stoppage he wasn’t going to make it out of the round
Did you think that Quigley was hurt that bad?