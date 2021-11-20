November 20, 2021
Nakatani to face Gonzalez on Murata-GGG undercard

Unbeaten WBO flyweight champion Junto Nakatani (22-0, 17 KOs), Japan, will put his belt on the line against #9 Cristian Gonzalez (14-1, 4 KOs), Mexico, on the undercard of the sensational middleweight showdown between WBA super champ Ryota Murata and IBF ruler Gennady Golovkin in Saitama, Japan, on December 29. It was announced by Teiken Promotions on Friday. Also, unbeaten lightweight prospect, OPBF and WBO AP champ Shuichiro Yoshino (14-0, 11 KOs) will risk his regional belts against ex-WBO 130-pound titlist Masayuki Ito (27-3-1, 15 KOs) over twelve frames.

It will be a highly anticipated encounter by Japanese aficionados. This show, within the territory of Japan, will be aired live exclusively by Amazon Prime Video.

