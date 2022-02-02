WBO female middleweight champion Savannah “The Silent Assassin” Marshall (11-0, 9 KOs) will return on March 12 against Euro champ Femke Hermans (12-3, 5 KOs), who took Marshall’s bitter rival Claressa Shields the distance in 2018. The bout takes place at a venue to be announced in Newcastle, England.

Marshall’s battle with the Belgian brawler takes place Saturday, March 12 in Newcastle (venue to be announced) and airs live and exclusively across the UK on Sky Sports. The full card, co-promoted by BOXXER and Wasserman Boxing, will be announced shortly.

Shields is defending her titles in Wales this coming weekend. Should she be successful – and should Marshall successfully defend her title in March – the stage could be set for a Shields-Marshall showdown.