The World Boxing Association (WBA) ordered a bantamweight elimination fight between WBA #3 Melvin “Melo” Lopez (26-1, 17 KOs) of Team M&R Boxing Promotions (Laura Ching), and WBA #4 Ramon “Dinamita” Cardenas (20-1, 10 KOs) from Team Boxlab Promotions (Anthony Ojeda). Both teams are now in negotiation. The winner will be the mandatory to fight WBA super champion Naoya Inoue (22-0, 19 KOs).
Imagine having to fight your ass off in an eliminator just to get to the guy thats going knock your f’ing head off.
Same thing I was thinking. This is a pretty even fight as far as I can tell. I’d pick Lopez, but I’m expecting these two to beat the hell out of each other…. and then the winner can fight Inoue and get ran over in about 4-5 rounds.