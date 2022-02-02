WBA orders Lopez-Cardenas eliminator The World Boxing Association (WBA) ordered a bantamweight elimination fight between WBA #3 Melvin “Melo” Lopez (26-1, 17 KOs) of Team M&R Boxing Promotions (Laura Ching), and WBA #4 Ramon “Dinamita” Cardenas (20-1, 10 KOs) from Team Boxlab Promotions (Anthony Ojeda). Both teams are now in negotiation. The winner will be the mandatory to fight WBA super champion Naoya Inoue (22-0, 19 KOs). Otto Wallin returns in off-TV bout Marshall will return on March 12

