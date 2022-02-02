February 2, 2022
Otto Wallin returns in off-TV bout

WBC #13 heavyweight Otto Wallin says he’s happy to be getting back in the ring this Saturday night at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. Wallin (22-1, 14 KOs) will take on Kamil Sokolowski (11-24-2, 4 KOs) on the untelevised undercard of the $29.99 PPV event featuring the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams 12-round middleweight showdown and female superstar Claressa Shields defending her WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight world titles against unbeaten top-rated challenger Ema Kozin.

“It feels good to be back in the ring,” admitted Wallin. “I haven’t been able to fight in almost a year, so I’m just excited to be fighting again. This will be a smaller fight for me to shake some ring rust and I’ll be able to step it up again very soon. My opponent doesn’t have the best record, but he’s a tough customer and nobody I can underestimate. I need to go out and handle my business to keep being considered one of the best heavyweights in the world.”

The 31-year-old Wallin was last seen winning a wide unanimous decision over respected fellow contender Dominic Breazeale in February 2021. A proposed fight against current WBC interim titlist Dillian Whyte fell through late last year when Whyte withdrew, claiming an injury.

In 2019, Wallin famously inflicted a cut on Tyson Fury that required 47 stitches and nearly led to a TKO victory.

“I feel like since I fought Tyson Fury, I’ve only gotten better,” added Wallin. “I’ve had two more years of training and I gained very valuable experience in that fight. I’m ready to show everybody that when I get my next big shot at the title I’ll be more than ready to bring it home.”

  • I like Otto. Shake off the ringrust in this one then go after a bigger fight. Wallin – Michael Hunter???

  • I don’t mind him having a warm up and it’s good to see that has been acknowledged by not televising it like some of the mismatches we see on main cards

  • Kamil is a hell of a lot better than his record suggests. Don’t be surprised if he springs an upset.

