Undisputed female lightweight champion Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs) and women’s P4P best Amanda Serrano (42-1-1 30 KOs) came face-to-face at MSG today for the first time since their April 30 fight was announced, and had the following to say:

Katie Taylor: “I’ve had my eyes on Amanda Serrano and this is a fight I’ve been looking forward to for quite some time now…I think that this fight is the most exciting fight in the sport, not just female boxing. This really is the best fight in boxing right now.”

Amanda Serrano: “I don’t need to talk bad about any of my opponents. I do all of my talking inside the ring. 13 years I’ve been professional and every other day I have wanted to quit…never did I imagine making the money I have today. I mean, headlining MSG, like what?”