WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte hasn’t yet commented on the record $41 million purse bid that will pay him over eight million dollars to challenge WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The WBC has now set a February 21 deadline for Whyte to sign for the fight.

Fury, meanwhile, is accusing Whyte of going into hiding in a social media video.

“This is a message for Dillian Whyte. Whytefeathers. Coward. Where are you Whitefeathers? You wanted your world title shot with Wilder for three years. You never got it. You was mandatory for me for three minutes and you got your fight, didn’t you coward? ‘Tyson Fury’s a coward, he don’t want to fight Dillian Whyte.’ But all of a sudden it’s on your toes and you’ve gone silent you little bitch. Come out of hiding Whytefeathers. Come and get it. You’re getting a good hiding. You wanted a bit of free money didn’t you dosser? But now you’re getting eight million, which is seven-and-a-half million too much for you, you old dosser. Come out and say something bum!”