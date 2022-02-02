By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Four-time Australian amateur champion Nikita Tszyu, who traveled the world competing in amateur tournaments, will join his older brother Tim Tszyu in the professional ranks in the super welterweight division, when he makes his debut against Aaron Stahl (2-0-1) at the Brisbane Convention Centre on March 2nd on a nationally Foxtel televised promotion.

“Some people used to describe my brother as a surgeon,” Nikita told reporters at a Brisbane press conference. “They described me as a butcher. We do the same job but in a different way – I’m a little bit more messy. When Tim and I were younger instead of playing Xbox video games we would put the gloves on and go up the back and come back bleeding.”