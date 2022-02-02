Former world champion and Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd “Money” Mayweather will partner with sunglass giant Pit Viper when The Money Team Racing (TMTR) makes its NASCAR Cup Series debut on February 20. Mayweather will have driver Kaz Grala behind the wheel of his new NASCAR NextGen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 the 64th annual Daytona 500, held at the iconic Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“I love fast cars and I love to compete. I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn’t worth doing to me,” Mayweather said. “With that being said, this move into auto racing seems to be a perfect fit for the Mayweather brand.”

To commemorate Floyd’s 50-0 ring record, the race car will be number 50. Fight fans can get in on the 50 theme by preordering the official TMT Racing Hoodie for $50.