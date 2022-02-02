The undisputed women’s super middleweight clash between WBC/WBO champ Franchón Crews-Dezurn (7-1, 2 KOs) and WBA/IBF champ Elin Cederroos (8-0, 4 KOs) will take place April 30 on the Taylor-Serrano undercard at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Crews-Dezurn and Cederroos were due to clash in both June and September, but this time it looks like it will happen.

“With our main event, Crews-Dezurn vs. Cederroos and the must-win crossroads clash between Jessie Vargas and Liam Smith, we’re building an unmissable night of action in New York on April 30,” said promoter Eddie Hearn.