February 2, 2022
Crews-Dezurn vs. Cederroos on Taylor-Serrano card

The undisputed women’s super middleweight clash between WBC/WBO champ Franchón Crews-Dezurn (7-1, 2 KOs) and WBA/IBF champ Elin Cederroos (8-0, 4 KOs) will take place April 30 on the Taylor-Serrano undercard at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Crews-Dezurn and Cederroos were due to clash in both June and September, but this time it looks like it will happen.

“With our main event, Crews-Dezurn vs. Cederroos and the must-win crossroads clash between Jessie Vargas and Liam Smith, we’re building an unmissable night of action in New York on April 30,” said promoter Eddie Hearn.

Mayweather debuts racing team
Vargas-Smith to be Taylor-Serrano co-feature

  • Card is sick!!!
    Say what you want about women’s boxing but they are unifying the titles and not playing all those games

