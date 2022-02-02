By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former world championship promoter Glenn Wheatley has sadly passed away from complications caused by Covid-19 at the age of 74 years in Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday. Wheatley co-promoted the WBC, WBA, IBF super lightweight title bout between champion Kostya Tszyu and challenger Jesse James Leija at the Telstra Superdome in Melbourne in 2003 that had a live gate of 28,000 fans in attendance. Wheatley was a legend in the music industry firstly being a member of the band Master Apprentices when he played bass in the 1960s and later managing and promoting Johnny Farnham, Delta Goodrum, The Little River Band and James Reyne. Glenn is survived by wife Gaynor and children Tim, Samantha and Kara.