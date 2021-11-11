After becoming undisputed super middleweight champion, some are hailing Canelo Alvarez as one of the greatest Mexican champions ever. However, it can safely be said that former world champion Juan Manuel Marquez isn’t a member of the Canelo fan club. Marquez says Canelo will never be the best boxer in Mexican history unless he faces his opponents on an equal footing as the other Mexican greats did.
“There are many fighters who won the world championships, as I did and as several did, fighting against the best without putting in rehydration clauses to the opponents. Without depleting them and saying ‘you have to do this,’ he told Deplaymaker in a long interview. “Economically it is very good, but as I already mentioned, for example, rehydration clauses where if you regain so many pounds you will have a fine. I think that is not fair to the other fighter. You have to do it all things being equal.”
I remember Canelo’s days of 155 lbs fights. He wasn’t quite ready to move to 160. He did lose to Mayweather, so wasn’t the best 154 on the night. He did lose to Golovkin the 1st fight, due to a game plan and being convinced his boxing moving strategy was smart boxing and Golovkin was dumb, talking about Mexican style. Canelo was just lucky to get a draw, and the 2nd Golovkin fight many thought was a draw. Canelo still gets wins from 155 to 175, he beats guys way taller than himself. Maybe he’s not the best, but he’s dedicated to boxing. He’s made money off of boxing better than almost anyone else. Not sure what he’d prove beating 40 year Golovkin in 2022. You’ve got 33 and 34 year old guys trying to be top 3 pound for pound guys (Fury and Crawford). I guess Marquez believes Canelo has to beat whoever they say is the #1 guys at 160, and 175, and maybe defend against some number 1 contenders at 168.
Marquez is just bitter. Canelo isn’t the best now but at this point he’s better than Marquez showing he could beat slick boxers something he couldn’t do. JMM never liked Canelo and his disdain shows each and every time.