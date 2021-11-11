After becoming undisputed super middleweight champion, some are hailing Canelo Alvarez as one of the greatest Mexican champions ever. However, it can safely be said that former world champion Juan Manuel Marquez isn’t a member of the Canelo fan club. Marquez says Canelo will never be the best boxer in Mexican history unless he faces his opponents on an equal footing as the other Mexican greats did.

“There are many fighters who won the world championships, as I did and as several did, fighting against the best without putting in rehydration clauses to the opponents. Without depleting them and saying ‘you have to do this,’ he told Deplaymaker in a long interview. “Economically it is very good, but as I already mentioned, for example, rehydration clauses where if you regain so many pounds you will have a fine. I think that is not fair to the other fighter. You have to do it all things being equal.”