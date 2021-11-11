November 11, 2021
Probellum announces first UK fight card

Three-weight world champion Ricky Burns (43-8-1, 16 KOs) will return to action for the first time in over two years when he squares off with Argentina’s Emiliano Dominguez Rodriguez (26-9-1, 10 KOs) in a lightweight clash on December 18 at the Rainton Arena in Sunderland. England.

In other action, junior welterweight Lewis Ritson (21-2, 12 KOs) takes on Mexico’s Christian Uruzquieta (20-4-2, 7 KOs) and undefeated super bantamweight Thomas Patrick Ward (30-0-1, 4 KOs) looks to build on his current rankings of #3 with the WBO, #8 with the IBF and #11 with the WBA and move a step closer to a world title shot, taking on Leonardo Padilla (20-3, 14 KOs), who is ranked #5 with the WBA.

“These are the types of stacked cards that people can come to expect from Probellum moving forward,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum.

