Christy Martin Promotions will present a boxing card on November 20 at the Crown Reef Resort and Waterpark in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The night’s six-round main event features undefeated super featherweight Benigno “Benny” Aguilar (6-0, 3 KOs) against Julio “El Halconcito” Buitrago (13-32, 3 KOs).

The co-main event will feature amateur heavyweight standout Fernely Feliz Jr. making his professional debut in a four-rounder against Stephen Kirnon (2-3-1, 1 KO).

Also on tap is a six-round welterweight grudge match between Kristopher Kyle Harrell (8-1, 6 KOs) and Marklin Bailey (6-7, 4 KOs). Also, super featherweight DeMichael Harris (5-0, 5 KOs) risks his perfect record against Julio Gomez Leyva (0-1-1).