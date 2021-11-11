November 11, 2021
Boxing News

Boxing back in Myrtle Beach

Christy Martin Promotions will present a boxing card on November 20 at the Crown Reef Resort and Waterpark in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The night’s six-round main event features undefeated super featherweight Benigno “Benny” Aguilar (6-0, 3 KOs) against Julio “El Halconcito” Buitrago (13-32, 3 KOs).

The co-main event will feature amateur heavyweight standout Fernely Feliz Jr. making his professional debut in a four-rounder against Stephen Kirnon (2-3-1, 1 KO).

Also on tap is a six-round welterweight grudge match between Kristopher Kyle Harrell (8-1, 6 KOs) and Marklin Bailey (6-7, 4 KOs). Also, super featherweight DeMichael Harris (5-0, 5 KOs) risks his perfect record against Julio Gomez Leyva (0-1-1).

Galahad-Martinez Final Press Conference
Probellum announces first UK fight card

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>