November 11, 2021
Boxing News

Galahad-Martinez Final Press Conference

Photo: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

IBF featherweight champion Kid Galahad and Kiko Martinez faced off at the final press conference ahead of Saturday’s world title showdown on DAZN from the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England.

Kiko Martinez: “There have been many surprises recently in boxing, look at some of the surprises, Joshua vs. Usyk, we have situations where champions aren’t respecting their defenses and their rivals. If Galahad doesn’t do the same and respect this fight, he’s going to get a big shock on Saturday night.

Kid Galahad: “Kiko mentioning Garcia and Joshua, mentally I’m different from those guys. Never in my career have I ever underestimated any fighter, on Saturday night trust me he’ll be wishing he never took this fight…I believe I’m a different kettle of fish to him and on Saturday night I’m not going to take it easy on him, I’m going to seriously hurt him.”

