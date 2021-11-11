November 11, 2021
Boxing News

Munguia: I need to make sure I dominate the action

Photo: Kevin Estrada/Golden Boy Promotions

The pride of Tijuana, Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) talked about Saturday’s showdown with “King” Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs) this Saturday live on DAZN

“I am very ready and excited to be fighting in Anaheim among all my fans in Southern California. I can assure everyone that it will be great fight and a great night for boxing.” said Munguia. “I know that Rosado is coming off a great fight, a great knockout and has a lot of experience. I know I have to be careful but I have faith in my training and I am confident that I will be victorious on Saturday.

“We make a great team with Erik Morales. Thanks to him I have had a great training camp and I feel like my boxing skills have advanced.

“I know on Saturday I have to keep my distance and apply pressure where I need to. I need to make sure I dominate the action in the ring.”

