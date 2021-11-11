By Boxing Bob Newman

Against all odds, the WBC has marched forward to hold their 59th annual convention on home turf in Mexico City next week.

The event will take place at the elegant Intercontinental Presidente Hotel in the city’s beautiful Polanco district. Arrivals will begin Sunday, November 14th, with the convention closing and departures on Friday November 19th.

While there are a sizable number of delegates expected, roughly 600, a virtual platform will also be available for those who cannot attend.

The opening ceremonies will take place at the Arroyo Restaurant where lunch will be served.

Many champions past and present will be present including Larry Holmes, Pipino Cuevas, Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns, Roberto Duran, Carlos Zarate, Julio Cesar Chavez, Lupe Pintor, Erik Morales, Oscar De La Hoya, Bernad Hopkins, Mike Tyson, Emanuel Navarrete, Jackie Nava, Mariana Juarez, Tyson Fury, Andy Ruiz, Errol Spence and many more.

Of course, there will be meetings along with fun on the agenda, discussing rankings, mandatory defenses, reports from regional bodies, Ring Officials workshop, a WBC Cares visit and all manner of the business of boxing.