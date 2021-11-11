Unbeaten two-time world champion and Phoenix native David “El Bandera Roja” Benavídez received a proclamation from Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego at his media workout Wednesday, as the Mayor’s office declared this Saturday, November 13 “David Benavídez Day” in his hometown. The 24-year-old Benavidez will take on Kyrone Davis that night live on Showtime at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Benavídez was joined by his older brother José Benavídez, who faces Francisco Emanuel Torres in Saturday’s co-main event, and his father and trainer Jose Benavídez Sr., at Wednesday’s event at Central Boxing Gym.

The event also featured the unveiling of a mural of the Benavídez family outside of the boxing gym in honor of the city’s boxing stars. The Benavídez family were presented the proclamation by Mary Rose Wilcox, the former Chairperson of the Arizona Boxing Commission. Other dignitaries in attendance included Arizona State Representative Cesar Chavez, City of Phoenix Councilperson Laura Pastor and a representative of Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo’s office.