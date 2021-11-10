November 10, 2021
Tank-Cruz PPV undercard

The PPV lineup is set for the Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz clash on Sunday, December 5 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

6’6 super welterweight contender Sebastian Fundora (17-0-1, 12 KOs) takes on fellow unbeaten Sergio Garcia (33-0, 14 KOs) in a WBC title eliminator

Middleweight Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-3, 10 KOs) meets Carlos Adames (20-1, 16 KOs).

Featherweight contender Eduardo Ramirez  (25-2-3, 12 KOs) faces former title challenger Miguel Marriaga (30-4, 26 KOs) in the opener.

“This is a pay-per-view undercard that perfectly fits with what the main event between Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz will deliver – all action from start to finish,’’ said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions.

Saul Sanchez returns Nov 17

