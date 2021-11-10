November 10, 2021
Boxing News

Saul Sanchez returns Nov 17

Bantamweight contender Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (17-1, 10 KOs) is back in action, headlining December 17 against Jose “Hollywood” Estrella (23-17-1, 16 KOs) in a ten-rounder at the Doubletree Hotel Ontario, California.

“I feel like I am going to the next level as my training with Manny Robles has now gotten me back-to-back first-round knockouts on national TV, with my last one being on ShoBox – which was a huge statement,” said Sanchez, who is promoted by Thompson Boxing. “I am excited to fight back in the L.A. area and put on an entertaining show, as my march toward a world title is in full effect.”

In the eight-round co-feature, hard-hitting Ruben “Ace” Torres (16-0, 13 KOs) will square off against undefeated Francisco “La Roca” Armenta (12-0, 4 KOs) in a battle of two unbeaten super lightweights.

Tank-Cruz PPV undercard
Weights from Long Island

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>