Bantamweight contender Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (17-1, 10 KOs) is back in action, headlining December 17 against Jose “Hollywood” Estrella (23-17-1, 16 KOs) in a ten-rounder at the Doubletree Hotel Ontario, California.

“I feel like I am going to the next level as my training with Manny Robles has now gotten me back-to-back first-round knockouts on national TV, with my last one being on ShoBox – which was a huge statement,” said Sanchez, who is promoted by Thompson Boxing. “I am excited to fight back in the L.A. area and put on an entertaining show, as my march toward a world title is in full effect.”

In the eight-round co-feature, hard-hitting Ruben “Ace” Torres (16-0, 13 KOs) will square off against undefeated Francisco “La Roca” Armenta (12-0, 4 KOs) in a battle of two unbeaten super lightweights.